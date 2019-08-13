ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Updated Story (8/14/19): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Clinton.

Jerry Orlando Weaver, 51, of Clinton, was killed in the gunfire on Tuesday after shots were fired following a 15 to 20-minute standoff between him and law enforcement.

Weaver has a history of mostly drug charges in Tennessee, dating back to 1994.

Original Story (8/13/19): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Clinton.

According to the TBI, it happened at the 600 block of West Broad Street in Clinton.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark said officers from multiple departments, including the Seventh Judicial Task Force, the Clinton Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, responded to a suicidal man with a gun on Tuesday.

The DA said shots were fired following a 15 to 20 minute standoff, and the suspect was killed in gunfire.

Clark, the Anderson County Sheriff and the Clinton Police Chief responded to the scene before the TBI was called to investigate.

According to the TBI's preliminary investigation, officers said the man was in the street making threats to harm himself and they had tried to convince him to put down the gun.

At some point during the exchange, officers said the man had pointed a gun at them -- and the TBI said officers then fired their service weapons and hit him.

The TBI said the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of his family, and no law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

The DA said he also could not provide any details on the suspect at the moment. Depending on the TBI's investigation, Clark said his office will make the decision whether or not to file criminal charges.

"This is a horrible incident, we all regret that. The public doesn't want to see that. Law enforcement doesn't want to see that. But, when 9-1-1 calls come in -- these are the folks that have to respond and deal with those situations, and unfortunately tonight that resulted in a fatality," Clark said.

The TBI said it will share their findings with the DA as the investigation continues.