CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer-involved shooting at Leffew Lane after a high speed car chase ended in Claiborne County Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., THP troopers tried to stop a vehicle that was under a "be on the lookout" advisory on U.S. 25 E in Bean Station in Grainger County, according to TBI.

But the female driver, identified Monday as 37-year-old Elizabeth Ann Stropp of Sevierville, did not stop. Instead, she led troopers on a chase into Claiborne County and onto Lone Mountain Road, according to TBI.

TBI said initial reports indicate the driver stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Leffew Lane, got out of the car and fled on foot into a field. Troopers pursued her on foot.

Stropp produced a handgun, and troopers fired at and struck her. She died at the scene, according to investigators.

Stropp had felony warrants, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks.

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office assisted, according to the sheriff.

No officers were hurt.

TBI officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 10News learns more.