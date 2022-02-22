TBI investigating after Blount Co. deputies fatally shoot man Tuesday

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the person who was shot was taken to UT Medical Center by AMR. No deputies were injured.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said investigators are looking into the events that sent a person to the hospital after a shooting involving Blount County deputies.

They said that around 1:30 p.m., the Blount County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious person near a home on Wildwood Road in Maryville. When deputies arrived, they spotted a man who they say matched the description of the person.

They said he had a knife.

"At some point during the encounter, and for reasons still under investigation, the deputy fired shots, striking the man," the TBI said. "He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was not injured."

They said they are working to find out what led to deputies shooting the man.

The TBI said it will provide more details after officials assess the situation and gather preliminary information.