MONROE COUNTY — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Vonore, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI, Vonore Police officers responded to a suspected DUI on Highway 72 around 12:30 p.m. They said the driver, identified as 35-year-old Stephen Richard Weaver from Sugarland, Texas had sped away and crashed into a guardrail.

The officer approached the suspect and a scuffle ensued. According to the TBI, the officer's gun discharged at some point during the scuffle, hitting the suspect in the neck.

The specific details behind the gun discharging are unknown. The TBI said the investigation into that is ongoing.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later discharged, and the officer was not injured.

"This continues to be an active and ongoing investigation, as Agents continue to interview relevant witnesses and examine evidence collected at the scene. Throughout the process, findings from the investigation will be provided to the District Attorney General. At the conclusion of the investigation, that office will make any charging determinations," the release from the TBI said.

