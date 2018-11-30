Blount County, Tenn. — Blount County Schools was in a soft lockdown this morning after a threat of school violence online last night.

The Tennessee Bureau Investigation is investigating the threat, which was communicated in an online gaming platform.

TBI said the investigation determined the message originated in Tennessee. With local law enforcement agencies in Blount, Lincoln, Rutherford and Franklin counties, agents have worked to ensure the security of schools and the safety of students and staff.

Earlier today, authorities identified and detained a Lincoln County high school student who is believed to be responsible for the threat, according to TBI.

Officials say there is no imminent threat to public safety. TBI asks anyone who encounters an individual threatening violence in any way should report the concern to local law enforcement or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

