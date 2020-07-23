TBI investigating after body found in Caryville Thursday

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they were looking into the circumstances leading to a person's death in Caryville.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they were investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in Caryville.

The body was found in the 100 block of Pike Lane, according to officials. They also said agents with the Drug Investigation Division were working with the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force into the circumstances of the death.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, officials said. Details about the identity of the body or causes of death are not available.