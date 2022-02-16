KCSO: Investigation underway after deputy fires at suspects who tried to grab his gun, run him over

The male suspect was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCSO. The deputies were not injured.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances that led a deputy to fire at two suspects on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., KCSO said deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person or vehicle near Lexington Drive in West Knox County.

The suspects were sleeping in the vehicle, according to KCSO.

Officials said both suspects failed to adhere to the deputies' verbal commands. The female passenger tried to grab a deputy's service weapon, and the male suspect in the driver's seat tried to run over the deputy.

The deputy fired his weapon, according to KCSO. The suspects drove away in the vehicle, hitting three vehicles before fleeing on foot.

Both suspects were captured after a short foot chase, according to officials.

The male suspect was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCSO. The deputies were not injured.

The names of the suspects and charges have not been released at this time.