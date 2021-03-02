Woman dead, TBI investigating shooting involving Loudon Co. deputies who tried to serve her paperwork

The LCSO said two of its deputies were involved in the shooting when trying to serve paperwork to a woman Wednesday morning.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Loudon County deputies fired shots when trying to serve her civil paperwork Wednesday morning.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to serve civil process paperwork to a home off Waller Street in Lenoir City Wednesday around 9:40 a.m., saying two of its deputies were involved in a shooting during the interaction. The TBI confirmed a woman who lived at the home died and are not identifying her at the moment.

It is unclear how the woman died. Sheriff Tim Guider said at a press conference it was not clear if the woman died by her own hand or if deputies' gunfire had struck her.

TBI agents are leading the investigation and assessing the scene, saying no officers were hurt in the incident. Forensic scientists from Knoxville are collecting evidence.

TBI Special Agents are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Lenoir City in Loudon County. Updates will be posted here as they become available. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 3, 2021