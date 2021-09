The TBI said the body was sent in for an autopsy, saying the investigation remains active.

JELLICO, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found at the Tennessee Welcome Center along I-75 in Jellico Tuesday.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents were dispatched to work alongside the Jellico Police Department to investigate the circumstances of the man's death at the request of the Eighth District Attorney General's office.