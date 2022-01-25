TBI investigating after police shoot man in Dandridge subdivision

A witness said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday after a standoff with police.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting in Dandridge Tuesday evening.

A witness said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. and resulted in one man being shot by police. The witness said Blount County SWAT officers were involved after the man barricaded himself in a house and a standoff ensued. The Chief of Police in Dandrige, Carson Williams, also said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department used their SORT team in the incident.

The TBI confirmed that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Davide Swann Drive, in the Dandridge Landing subdivision. However, Williams said the incident occurred just outside the jurisdiction of the Dandridge Police Department.

The victim's condition was not immediately available. The witness said he was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Additional information, such as the initial cause of the shooting and the identity of the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.