ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clinton.

According to Anderson County District Attorney Dave Clark, the suspect died in that shooting.

According to the TBI, it happened at the 600 block of West Broad Street in Clinton.

The DA said officers from multiple departments responded to a suicidal man with a gun.

The DA said shots were fired following a 15 to 20 minute standoff, and the suspect was killed in gunfire.

Clark, the Anderson County Sheriff and the Clinton Police Chief responded to the scene before the TBI was called to investigate.

Clark said the TBI will make the final report and send it to his office.

The DA said he could not provide any details on the suspect at the moment. Depending on the TBI's investigation, Clark said his office will make the decision whether or not to file criminal charges.