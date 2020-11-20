TBI investigating death of inmate in Loudon County Detention Facility

Joseph Aaron Marby, 36, was being held for criminal impersonation and theft of property, officials said.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney General Russell Johnson said that they are looking into the death of an inmate at the Loudon County Detention Facility.

Johnson said that he requested TBI to investigate the "in-custody death" of Joseph Aaron Marby, 36, an inmate. His last known address was Chariot Drive in Knoxville, officials said. He was being held for criminal impersonation and theft of property, officials said.

He was also on hold at the Knox County Sheriff's Office for numerous outstanding warrants.

The death occurred Tuesday evening, according to a release from officials. He said that it is standard procedure for TBI to investigate matters like this.