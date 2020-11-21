TBI Investigating KCSO Officer-Involved Shooting

KCSO: Callers stated that a suspect driving a pickup truck was firing shots at cars/homes.

KNOX COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen requested its assistance in investigating a shooting involving a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy early Saturday morning.

According to KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn, the Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to multiple calls Saturday morning beginning around 9 a.m. where callers stated that a suspect driving a dark gray pickup truck was firing shots at cars/homes.

The Sheriff's Department says a resident of Norman Lane in Powell called E-911 at approximately 9:19 a.m. stating a man driving the same truck described in previous calls had made entry into his home.

Shortly after deputies arrived on scene at 9:27 a.m., shots were fired. The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center, his condition is unknown at this time.

The TBI has now taken over the investigation.

In a statement sent to 10News, a TBI Spokeswoman said, "At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Powell, involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office."

The TBI says it will post more information when available.