TBI investigating Knox County inmate's death

Jerry Dunlap died early Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 53-year-old inmate over the weekend.

Family members told WBIR that Jerry D. Dunlap collapsed and began having a seizure while in jail.

10News was awaiting comment from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, which operates the county jail system.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said TBI special agents began investigating Dunlap's death early Sunday at the request of Sixth Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," Earhart told WBIR.

Dunlap had a long criminal record dating back more than 30 years in the county.