TBI investigating after Loudon police officer fires weapon while responding to armed suspect call

LOUDON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the events that led a Loudon police officer to fire at a suspect, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson.

Loudon County Sheriff's deputies were assisting Loudon Police Department officers on a call about an armed suspect near Malibu Boats on Kimberly Way, according to Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident, according to Fagiana.

The TBI said agents are en route to start the investigation and will provide updates.