x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TBI investigating after Loudon police officer fires weapon while responding to armed suspect call

Officials said the situation escalated, and a Loudon police officer fired. No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LOUDON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the events that led a Loudon police officer to fire at a suspect, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson.

Loudon County Sheriff's deputies were assisting Loudon Police Department officers on a call about an armed suspect near Malibu Boats on Kimberly Way, according to Matt Fagiana with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the situation escalated, and a Loudon police officer fired.

No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident, according to Fagiana.

The TBI said agents are en route to start the investigation and will provide updates.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Lawsuit alleges seminarian raped church employee and Knoxville’s bishop covered it up