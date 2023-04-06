TBI investigating after state agent shoots, kills man during Madisonville arrest

The TBI said one agent shot and hit the man while serving an arrest warrant, who later died in the hospital.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating after a state agent shot and killed a man during an arrest in Madisonville.

The TBI said two agents in its East region arrived at a home in the 200 block of Wayman Road to serve an arrest warrant.

"For reasons under investigation, the encounter resulted in one agent firing his service weapon, striking the man, who subsequently died at the hospital. The agents were not hurt in the incident," the TBI said.

The TBI said 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump requested an investigation into the shooting, saying agents with the TBI's Upper East region are investigating.

"Agents investigating the shooting will not determine whether the actions of the agents were justified; that decision rests with the District Attorney General," the TBI said.