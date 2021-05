The TBI said SWAT officers and police negotiators were also there. Investigators said the man fired a gun at police two separate times.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Nashville police officer shot and killed a man on Saturday night.

The TBI said it happened behind a business. Metro Police said they were talking to the person for several hours.

The TBI said SWAT officers and police negotiators were also there. Investigators said the man fired a gun at police two separate times.