Charges pending, deputies on paid leave after firing shots at men in stolen Nissan

Officials said no deputies were hurt in the officer-involved shooting along Topside Road in Blount County on Friday afternoon.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 5 PM FRIDAY: Two Blount County deputies are on administrative leave and charges are pending against several men, one of whom was shot by the deputies, after the men were found riding Friday in a stolen vehicle, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The TBI is investigating because the deputies, who have not been named, fired their weapons.

One of the suspects suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before noon, deputies stopped a vehicle on Topside Road near Pellissippi Parkway in Louisville. Four people were in the Nissan Murano.

It had been stolen.

"As the deputies approached the vehicle on foot, the driver attempted to run over one of the deputies with the vehicle," according to a release from Sheriff Jim Berrong. "Both deputies fired their service weapons into the vehicle as the vehicle fled the parking lot onto Topside Road."

Officers took one person into custody who had gotten out of the Nissan. Another tried to run after jumping out of the vehicle at Chandler Station Road. He hurt his ankle.

Deputies then found the Nissan about a half hour later at a home on Fox Chase Way, according to Berrong.

The other two suspects were found in nearby woods. One had the wound to his arm.

"Deputies rendered aid to the man until AMR medical personnel arrived. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries," according to Friday's release.

Charges are pending against three people including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and felony evading arrest.

The TBI will present its findings to Blount County District Attorney General Mike Flynn.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were handling an officer-involved shooting case in Blount County Friday afternoon.

Officials said that one man was injured as a result of the shooting. They said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No deputies were hurt in the shooting, officials said.

They said that the shooting was along Topside Road around 12 p.m. on Friday.

Charges are expected to be filed later, according to TBI officials. Information about the events leading up to the shooting and information about the identity of the injured man was not immediately available.