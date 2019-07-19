The Blount County Sheriff's Office said TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Maryville involving a Blount County deputy.

According to the BCSO, deputies were called out to a domestic assault involving a husband and wife at the 2000 block of Montvale Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said a man opened the door and raised a rifle at one of the deputies. The BCSO said the deputy then pulled out his gun and fired -- hitting the man in the hand.

The TBI identified the man as 42-year-old Wendell Wilson.

The BCSO said the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. The deputy was not hurt.

Per standard policy, the BCSO said the deputy who fired his weapon has been put on administrative leave pending the TBI investigation.

The BCSO said it is still investigating the domestic assault incident, and the victim was not hurt.