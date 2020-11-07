TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

A man accused of attacking officers with a knife is wounded after an officer shot him while responding to a domestic call.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Knoxville Police officer shot a man while responding to a domestic-related burglary in South Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

The TBI said a woman flagged down KPD officers and told them she was the victim of a domestic incident around 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to authorities. KPD said officers responded to the 4300 block of Immanuel Street in South Knoxville and said it was a domestic burglary call.

Officers entered the home and found a man armed with a knife, according to the TBI. They said he refused to drop it.

The situation escalated, and an officer used a taser, which did not stop the suspect, the TBI said. Then, KPD said the man began to attack officers while armed with the knife.

That's when another officer fired his department-issued handgun and shot the suspect, KPD said. The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No details were released about the man or his condition.