TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Knoxville Police officer shot a man while responding to a domestic-related burglary in South Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
The TBI said a woman flagged down KPD officers and told them she was the victim of a domestic incident around 2:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to authorities. KPD said officers responded to the 4300 block of Immanuel Street in South Knoxville and said it was a domestic burglary call.
Officers entered the home and found a man armed with a knife, according to the TBI. They said he refused to drop it.
The situation escalated, and an officer used a taser, which did not stop the suspect, the TBI said. Then, KPD said the man began to attack officers while armed with the knife.
That's when another officer fired his department-issued handgun and shot the suspect, KPD said. The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No details were released about the man or his condition.
No officers were hurt, KPD said. The TBI went to the scene on Saturday and will investigate.