TBI investigating possible assault involving Campbell Co. High School teacher

The Campbell County Board of Education said the teacher involved in the incidents was suspended without pay pending the investigation's outcome.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they were looking into a possible assault involving a teacher at Campbell County High School.

Jennifer Fields, the director of schools at Campbell County, said Monday that administrators learned about possible "inappropriate language and physical contact" involving a teacher at the school. She said that the teacher was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

She also said the Department of Children's Services was conducting an investigation as well. According to a release, she said the "allegations came to light after a student reported the incidents to the administration."

Her full release is below.

"Campbell County Board of Education and Campbell County High School administration were made aware of allegations of inappropriate language and physical contact against a teacher at Campbell County High School. The District has taken immediate action and suspended the teacher without pay pending the outcome of investigations being conducted by the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The allegations came to light after a student reported the incidents to the administration. The District takes these allegations very seriously and is fully cooperating with both DCS and TBI in their investigations.

The District will not tolerate any behavior that creates an unsafe or uncomfortable classroom environment for our students. We are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all of our students and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations.

The District will not be able to comment further since this is an active investigation."