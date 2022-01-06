TBI helping investigate after one person dead in Union Co. shooting Wednesdsay morning

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with the Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate a shooting in Maynardville Wednesday morning.
They said deputies responded to calls about a shooting on Dogwood Trail just after 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds and one was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other person was taken to a hospital in Knoxville, according to a release from officials.
The TBI started helping deputies at the request of District Attorney General Jared Effler. They said they are still investigating the shooting.