TBI helping investigate after one person dead in Union Co. shooting Wednesdsay morning

Authorities said that Union County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Maynardville at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with the Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate a shooting in Maynardville Wednesday morning.

They said deputies responded to calls about a shooting on Dogwood Trail just after 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was taken to a hospital in Knoxville, according to a release from officials.