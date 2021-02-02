TBI issues AMBER Alert, saying 4 Memphis kids were abducted by woman wanted for child abuse

The TBI said the woman, Jamisha Thomas, is wanted for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert for four young children out of the Memphis area, saying they believe a woman abducted them who is wanted for kidnapping and child abuse.

According to the TBI, the children have been missing since October 5 and were last seen in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department identified them as 11-month-old Kei'Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas.

The woman, identified as 25-year-old Jamisha Thomas, is wanted by the Memphis Police Department for kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

The TBI said the four siblings may be traveling with the woman in a 2002 Silver Ford Explorer with a Louisiana license plate 18077923.

If you have seen Jamisha Thomas, her four young children, or this vehicle, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



(MORE)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/OFdug1kBGV — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021