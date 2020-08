ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help finding 14-year-old Brianna Tuggle. She was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. yesterday in Soddy Daisy. Brianna has a known medical condition and does not have her necessary medication.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND to help!



Please, RT! pic.twitter.com/8LmxBY1lBh