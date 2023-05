The TBI said Kamiyah Burnside was last seen in Knoxville and is believed to be with her mother, Krystal Kawalski. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knox County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 2-year-old who disappeared on Sunday.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Kamiyah Burnside, saying she was last seen in Knoxville and was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Krystal Kawalski.

The two may be traveling in a white 2016 Toyota Camry with the Indiana tag RIPDDY1.

Anyone who sees the two should call 911 or contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.