TBI: Noah and Amber Clare found safe in California; father Jacob Clare arrested

The two children had been missing for weeks, leading to a multi-state AMBER Alert search after the boy's father was charged with kidnapping.

GALLATIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (11/18/21): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday that Noah Clare and Amber Clare have been found safe just outside of San Clemente, California.

The TBI said Jacob Clare, Noah's father and Amber's uncle, has been taken into custody for especially aggravated kidnapping after a weeks-long search for the three.

UPDATE: #NoahClare and #AmberClare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, CA!



Jake Clare is in custody!



More details soon! pic.twitter.com/XNSXeOFqPi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021

On November 16, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Noah -- who's from Gallatin, Tennessee. The boy had been missing since November 6.

Authorities said his father left his home in Ohio County, Kentucky sometime around the morning of November 6 with Noah and Amber. The father was supposed to drop Noah off with his mother in Gallatin, but police said he never showed up and charged with him custodial interference.

Days later, the Sevierville Police Department asked people to be on the lookout for the three -- saying they appeared to have been traveling to the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area.

The boy's grandmother, Bonnie Krpata, said her son Jacob had bought a trailer in Kentucky and had been allowed to have Noah stay with him every other weekend, saying he was the "best dad to Noah" up until this point -- begging for him to do the right thing.

“I would say ‘I love you,’” Krpata said. "I love all my kids no matter what, but this isn’t right. I just need him to bring them home. It is tearing everybody apart. I love my son. This is not the way. I love my grandbabies more.”

Before moving into the trailer, Krpata said Jake was staying with Amber's family.

Krpata said she believed Jacob was distraught about not having more time with his son, saying she believes he had planned to run away with Noah for some time.

On November 16, the search had been extended to Arizona at the time the Tennessee AMBER Alert was sent. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the father's vehicle was spotted November 7 on camera traveling on Highway 95 in Parker, Arizona. The TBI later said the car was found in San Clemente, California.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states’s assistance with spreading word about the case. pic.twitter.com/IxAT8TREvi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 16, 2021

Officials also said that it appeared the car had been filled with clothing, camping gear and several other items.

According to a release from TBI, Jacob bought the car from a person on Facebook Marketplace on October 30. A tow company in San Clemente, California impounded the car on Nov. 13, and three days later law enforcement processed evidence from the car that they said might help their investigation.

Based on surveillance photos the TBI shared of Noah, Amber and Jacob, the three had been in San Clemente on November 11. According to officials, the photos showed who they believed to be Jacob and Amber hauling camping equipment while holding hands with Noah.

#TNAMBERAlert UPDATE: We have new pictures to share of #NoahClare with Jacob Clare, accompanied by who we believe to be Amber Clare. These were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California on November 11th.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND/TipsToTBI@tn.gov



1/2 pic.twitter.com/0jlj8ybb2N — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2021