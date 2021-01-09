TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children from Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert early Wednesday morning for two children from Lenoir City.
1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were last seen on Tuesday, August 31 with their non-custodial father.
The children are believed to be traveling in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with the Tennessee tag: CXD-312.
There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver's side below the rear window.
If you have seen these children, the vehicle or have information about their whereabouts, call 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.