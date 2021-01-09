x
Crime

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children from Lenoir City

1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were last seen Tuesday with their non-custodial father

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert early Wednesday morning for two children from Lenoir City. 

1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were last seen on Tuesday, August 31 with their non-custodial father. 

The children are believed to be traveling in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with the Tennessee tag: CXD-312. 

There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver's side below the rear window. 

If you have seen these children, the vehicle or have information about their whereabouts, call 865-458-9081 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

