KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport man is behind bars more than a month after being shot by officers during a domestic assault call.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury indicted Andrew Witt on May 8 and officers booked him into the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday evening.

Witt had been hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting on April 17 in Kingsport. Officers had responded to a domestic assault on Mullins Street and said they found Witt armed with a knife.

The TBI said Witt ignored verbal commands to drop the knife and approached officers with the weapon, and officers shot at him -- hitting him in the torso and leg.

Witt is being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.