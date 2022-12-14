TBI investigating after man found dead in a Blaine home after reports of a shooting

Officers with the Blaine Police Department said they received a report of a shooting on Richland Road on Dec. 11.

BLAINE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were investigating after a man was found dead in a Blaine home on Sunday.

They said that just before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, officers with the Blaine Police Department received a report of a shooting on Richland Road. When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead inside a home

TBI said no charges were filed as of Wednesday, and they were continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the man's death.