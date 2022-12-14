TBI investigating after man found dead in a Blaine home after reports of a shooting

BLAINE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were investigating after a man was found dead in a Blaine home on Sunday.
They said that just before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, officers with the Blaine Police Department received a report of a shooting on Richland Road. When officers arrived, they said they found a man dead inside a home
TBI said no charges were filed as of Wednesday, and they were continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the man's death.
Additional information about the case, such as the identity of the man, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.