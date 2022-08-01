TBI: Blount Co. man accused of raping vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted

Albright was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

According to a press release, in March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division investigated allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.

During the investigation, agents said they determined that between January 2022 and March 2022, Isaac Albright sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care.

Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Albright with rape, TBI said.