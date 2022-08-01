TBI: Blount Co. man accused of raping vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man accused of raping a vulnerable adult in his care has been indicted, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
According to a press release, in March, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division investigated allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County.
During the investigation, agents said they determined that between January 2022 and March 2022, Isaac Albright sexually assaulted a developmentally disabled individual in his care.
Last week, the Knox County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Albright with rape, TBI said.
Albright was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $75,000 bond.