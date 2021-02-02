TBI: Man and woman found dead in Sevier Co. home Sunday

Authorities said that two bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside of a Sevier County home and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into their deaths.

They said the bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.