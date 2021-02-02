x
TBI: Man and woman found dead in Sevier Co. home Sunday

Authorities said that two bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside of a Sevier County home and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into their deaths.

They said the bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

