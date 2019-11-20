STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — Months after his body was found in a bag along Douglas Lake, the TBI hopes the release of more details about the case will lead to his identity and the person who killed him.

The state agency confirmed Wednesday for the first time that they consider the man's death to be a homicide.

A resident found the body in March while out checking property near Dandridge. When he opened the bag he thought at first he was looking at a deer carcass, TBI Agent Michael O'Keefe told 10News.

Douglas Lake in Jefferson County near where a man's body was found in a bag that washed ashore.

Then he realized it was a dead body.

Authorities suspect the body in the bag floated down the nearby French Broad River or the Nolichucky River and into Douglas Lake, coming to rest after days of heavy rain on the lake shore.

A key possible clue: The man was found in a 2008 edition Thompson Cigar Company "Match Play" golf bag, according to O'Keefe.

The TBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office previously released details of the man's clothing -- a Walking Dead shirt, jeans and a distinctive belt with the name "Gerald" on it.

Just because the man's body had a belt with the name "Gerald" doesn't mean that was actually his name. He could have picked it up at a second-hand store, the agent said.

This belt with the name Gerald was found on an unidentified body found along Douglas Lake in Jefferson County. The body was found in a bag.

O'Keefe said the man weighed about 158 pounds. Estimates on his height vary from 5 feet to about 5 feet 8 inches.

The TBI hopes the release of new information will result in more leads to help identify the man and what happened to him.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is working with the TBI on the case.

It's possible the victim was of Hispanic origin, according to the TBI.

TBI News Release: Man found in golf bag was homicide victim; AYUDA PÚBLICA SOLICITADA PARA IDENTIFICAR UN CUERPO ENCONTRADO EN EL CONDADO DE JEFFERSON

"As soon as we can find out who he is, we can go to these friends and family and go from the inside out and find out who he was, who he was with and that would start the investigation up," he said.

Anyone with information about the case should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.