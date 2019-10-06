KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A man is dead after a Sullivan County deputy shot him while being dragged alongside a fleeing SUV on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary officer-involved shooting report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, Terry Frost had an active warrant and was seen at a Kingsport home on Pennsylvania Road. Deputies responded and saw him running from the home. They then spotted him at another home on Diana Avenue, where deputies said he got into an SUV driven by a woman.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop, ordering the woman out of the vehicle. At that point, the TBI said Frost jumped into the driver's seat and began to speed off.

The TBI said one of the deputies tried to pull Frost from the SUV at that moment, which led to that deputy being dragged alongside the speeding vehicle. The deputy then shot at Frost, hitting him before the vehicle came to a stop in the front lawn of a home in the 2000 block of Diana Avenue.

Frost was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the deputy is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The TBI said the case is still under investigation.

District Attorney Barry Staubus said this incident is not connected to the weekend shooting at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.