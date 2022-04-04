TBI: Man wanted out of Scott County, Virginia killed in officer-involved shooting in Cocke County

Sheriff Jeff Edds of Scott County, Virginia confirmed the man killed was a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide case on Sunday.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Scott County, Virginia, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County, Tennessee, Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officers with the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service spotted the man in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport just before 3 p.m., the TBI said. The man was armed with a gun and when he saw the officers, he ran from the area, authorities added.

Authorities said a K9 from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office was then deployed and a short time later, the man was located behind a residence in the 600 block of Runnion Street. A deputy marshal then fired shots, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the TBI.

Sheriff Jeff Edds of Scott County, Virginia confirmed the man killed was a suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide case on Sunday.

No names have been released.