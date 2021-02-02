TBI: McMinn County woman indicted for impersonating a nurse in job application

Officials said the Ellen Small, 47, applied for a Farragut nursing position and used the license number of a person with a similar name.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman from McMinn County was indicted after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that she impersonated a nurse on a job application.

They said agents started investigating Ellen Small, 47, in May 2020 after she applied for a nursing position at a Farragut facility. They found that she did not have a nursing license, and used the license number of a person with a similar name to apply for the job.

A Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Small with one count of identity theft and one county of impersonation of a licensed professional.

On Tuesday, she was arrested and booked into the Knox County Jail on a $5,000 bond.