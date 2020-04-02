COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — A Putnam County Grand Jury formally charged fifteen people Monday for conspiring to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine.

The charges come after a long-term, multi-agency meth distribution investigation.

Officers began making arrests Tuesday and took Aaron Antes, 36, William Seth Bowman, 43 and Dustin Moody, 30, into custody.

In March 2019, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cookeville Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office were told about a meth distribution organization operating in and around the Upper Cumberland area.

"During the course of the investigation, from March through November 2019, officers conducted multiple undercover purchases and executed search warrants," the TBI release said.

The TBI said it found approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine, several weapons and vehicles, and a large quantity of US currency.

