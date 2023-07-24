TBI: Former Campbell County corrections officer arrested for giving inmates contraband

Michael J. McCarty was charged with two counts of official misconduct, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former corrections officer was indicted on Monday for bringing contraband into the Campbell County Jail, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said agents began investigating Michael J. McCarty in March at the request of District Attorney Jared Effler and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Agents discovered McCarty used his position to bring contraband into the Campbell County Jail to give inmates in exchange for payments, the TBI said.

The department fired McCarty when they learned of his actions, according to the TBI.

According to a release from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, McCarty was indicted with two counts of official misconduct on July 21. They said he was booked into jail on July 24 with help from the LaFollette Police Department.

The Campbell County Grand Jury charged McCarty with two counts of official misconduct. He was arrested and booked into the same jail on a $10,000 bond. According to the indictment, he is accused of committing the crimes between March 8, 2023 and March 29, 2023.

Sheriff Wayne Barton released a statement about the arrest, available below.