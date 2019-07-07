NEWBERRY, Florida — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe a missing 5-year-old out of Florida may be in Tennessee.

Officials sent out the tweet late Saturday night, requesting the public's help.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert Saturday for a 5-year-old boy from Newberry, Florida.

Law enforcement said that Jaxson Prows was last seen in the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry, Florida.

Prowls was seen wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes, according to FDLE.

He may be traveling with Erin Hontz,40, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a mossy oak camouflage hat, FDLE said.

Law enforcement said they may be traveling in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna with a Florida tag number of BZAX67. The vehicle's back driver's side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape, they said.

Anyone with information related to their whereabouts should contact law enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.