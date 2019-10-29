CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man accused of leaving his friend to die in a burning car after a police chase has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted list.

On October 7, according to WRCB, 23-year-old Cody Gass led police on a chase before crashing into a telephone pole. He then ran off, leaving his friend Kobe Burchfield to die inside a burning car.

Gass is wanted for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and reckless endangerment.

Gass has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'7", and weighs 140 lbs.

If you have any information about Douglas Cody Gass, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or (423) 698-2525.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.