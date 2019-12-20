ST. LOUIS — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has captured two fugitives on its Most Wanted List.

Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan, 28, were wanted in Clarksville for shoplifting, aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. They were also wanted out of Jefferson County, Alabama, for capital murder and kidnapping.

Witcher and McMillan were found at a hotel in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood, Missouri. Hazelwood Police were contacted and worked with an FBI team to confirm they were at the hotel. Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into a jail in Hazelwood.

Clarksville Police said in addition to the Walmart incident, Witcher and McMillan also invaded a home on the 100-block of Westfield Court on Wednesday night and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Witcher and McMillan were able to elude police on Wednesday and then made their way to the home on Westfield Court around 4 p.m. They found an unlocked apartment, went inside and tied up a young, married couple in their 20s.

RELATED: TBI names suspected killer in 1985 'Redhead Murder' case

RELATED: Confessed serial killer Samuel Little says he killed this woman in this sketch

Witcher and McMillan, both armed with guns, then forced the couple into a closet where they remained until being taken out sometime early Thursday morning.

Neither of the stolen vehicles was found with Witcher and McMillan in Missouri.

This story was originally reported by WSMV.