TBI: Number of reported domestic assaults decrease by 2.6% in 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about domestic violence in the state on Thursday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation annually collects information about different kinds of crimes, and on Thursday they released a report about domestic assaults in the state.

In it, they said the number of reported domestic-related offenses decreased by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020. A total of 69,385 incidents were reported, officials said. The majority of those were assault cases, the TBI said.

In the report, they found that women were three times more likely to be victimized than men. The most common type of relationship between people in domestic abuse situations was "boyfriend/girlfriend" according to the report.

Most perpetrators used their hands, feet or teeth in domestic assaults, the report said. No injuries were reported in around half of all domestic-related incidents, officials said.

Most victims were found to be between 25-34 years old, officials said. Around 9.7% of all domestic abuse victims were juveniles, officials said.