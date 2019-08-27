ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Rockwood Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home early Tuesday morning.

According to the TBI, agents are working alongside the Rockwood Police Department to investigate after a man appears to have been shot to death at a home on the 200-block of South Ridge Avenue.

The 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI assist Rockwood Police in the investigation.

Details are limited and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

10News has reached out to Rockwood Police for more information and has not heard back.