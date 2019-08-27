ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A homicide investigation is underway in Rockwood after police said a man died in a shooting at home on South Ridge Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are working alongside the Rockwood Police Department to investigate after police said George Fleagal II, 19, was found with a gunshot wound around 12:14 a.m.

Police said officers are looking for a suspect of interest and hope that person can provide more information into what happened.

The 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the TBI assist Rockwood Police in the investigation.

Details are limited and the investigation remains active and ongoing.