TBI: Man who previously worked at SCSO facing murder and child sex charges, after investigation into death of Scott Co. deputy

When I took office on September 1, 2022 a lengthy and complicated investigation had been ongoing for just over 7 months by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding the death of Scott County Sheriff's Deputy April Duncan on January 31, 2022. When I took office on September 1, 2022 Tommy Duncan had been previously placed on administrative leave by the previous Sheriff's administration due to the nature and circumstances of the investigation. In my first hours as Scott County Sheriff I evaluated the information I had and determined that my decision not to rehire and terminate Tommy Duncan was appropriate and he did not have a place or position in my new administration. I believe he had lost that opportunity to work for me, in our new direction, and the citizens of Scott County. This is the only comment I will have on this matter. We will look forward responsibly, continue to work with and support the efforts of the TBI and the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler. We are confident and prayerful that justice for Deputy April Duncan and the other victims in this matter has been, is and will be paramount in the adjudication of this criminal proceeding. Together, we will never cease from being advocates for justice on behalf of these victims nor any others.