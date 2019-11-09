The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said one of its most wanted suspects might be in the Knoxville area.

The TBI said JeMichael Powell, 27, is wanted out of Hamilton County for criminal homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm. The TBI said information indicates he might be in the Knoxville or Huntsville, Alabama areas.

Powell should be considered armed and dangerous. The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest, and said anyone who spots him or knows his whereabouts should call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.