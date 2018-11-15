The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

He may be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 with a red tailgate with license plate 3G26Z9.

Porter is 5'9" and weighs 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes, reddish-blond hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

