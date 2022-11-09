TBI and Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on child sex charges

Brian James Heinsohn was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List on charges for rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges.

They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. He is around 6'2" tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.

He was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List, according to a release on Wednesday. They are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He is wanted on charges including rape of a child and rape by an authority figure.

Anyone with information about his location can call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 1-800-824-3463.