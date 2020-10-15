TBI searching for missing 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy from Erwin

Officials said that 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones were missing from Erwin.

ERWIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they are searching for a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy from Erwin, Tennessee Wednesday night.

They said that Koraleigh Simon, 5, and Kayson Jones, 6, were last seen Wednesday in Erwin. Officials said that both children could be with Jason Simon, 38, who is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.

Koraleigh has blue eyes, blonde hair and is around 3'0" tall and 50 pounds. Jones also has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is around 3'6" tall and weighs around 76 pounds, officials said.

Jason has brown hair and blue eyes and is around 6'0" and weighs around 250 pounds, according to a release from officials.

Officials with TBI said that they do not have a vehicle description. Anyone with information about where they are should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.