TBI: Sevierville doctor & 2 patients arrested in scheme to get prescription drugs

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Sevierville doctor and two of his patients are charged in a scheme to get prescription drugs.

The investigation into Dr. Michael C. Webb, owner of Webb Foot and Ankle Clinic, began in July 2019.

TBI, working with the Office of Inspector General and other state and federal agencies, determined that the podiatrist wrote fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and gabapentin in exchange for keeping a portion of the pills for himself.

Carley Stiles Davis, 38, and Christy Anna Stiles, 48, were identified as two of the patients involved. Both women used TennCare benefits to pay for the prescriptions.

Investigators also believe that Webb fabricated medical records to make the prescriptions appear legitimate and submitted those to the Department of Health and billed TennCare for the services that were not provided.

On October 5th, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Webb with two counts of TennCare Fraud, four counts of Prescription Drug Fraud, and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Stiles was indicted on nineteen counts of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services. She was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Davis was indicted on eight counts of TennCare Fraud and one count of Theft of Services. She was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $15,000 bond.