TBI: Seymour man charged with sexual battery and rape of a child

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Seymour man was indicted on several charges this week, including the rape of a child.

They said TBI agents started investigating allegations in March that Hunter Ray Monday, 20, had committed sexual assault involving a minor in Sevier County. They found that he had sexually assaulted two juveniles, according to officials.

The Sevier County Grand Jury indicted Monday with one county of rape of a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery.

